Amazon Audiobook Narrators Can Create Personalized AI Voice Clones

Synthetic voices are becoming more common, especially with advancements in AI. Audible is testing AI voice clones for audiobooks, allowing narrators to monetize their own voice replicas. While this program is currently limited, it marks a shift toward AI in audiobooks. Meanwhile, Google is introducing digital passports in its Wallet, and Meta plans to train its AI using data from UK users.

The rise of synthetic voices has accelerated dramatically, particularly with the advances in generative AI observed in the early 2020s. AI-generated voices are now commonplace across various mediums, including podcasts, political campaigns, and chatbots that may imitate celebrity voices. This trend is set to extend into the realm of audiobooks.

Audible’s New AI Initiative

Audible, the audiobook company owned by Amazon, has recently launched a beta program aimed at creating AI voice replicas for reading audiobooks on its marketplace. This announcement was made through a post on ACX—the Audiobook Creation Exchange, which allows authors and publishers to transform their written works into audiobooks.

According to the post, “We’re taking measured steps to test new technologies to help expand our catalog,” adding that a select group of narrators in the U.S. will have the opportunity to generate and monetize replicas of their own voices using AI speech technology.

Control Over AI Narrations

Audible reassures that both narrators and authors will retain control over the projects in which their AI-generated voices are utilized. Moreover, all final narrations will undergo a review process within ACX to ensure accuracy and maintain quality standards.

This development may seem somewhat at odds with Audible’s existing policy requiring that audiobook narrations “must be narrated by a human.” However, Amazon has been proactive in its engagement with AI technologies, previously introducing a similar AI audio program within its Kindle Direct Publishing framework.

Future Prospects

The current rollout of the Audible program is limited to a select group of narrators, but the potential for broader access is apparent. Soon, authors may be able to use AI voices to narrate their own books. Other companies in the sector, such as Rebind, are also exploring similar capabilities, enabling authors to clone their voices for guiding readers through their works. The audiobooks community appears to be divided on this evolution, with many expressing mixed feelings about the implications of AI in this space.

Additional Consumer Tech Updates

In other technology news this week:

Papers, Please

Google is expanding its digital storage capabilities by allowing users to digitize more of their personal information, including U.S. passports in its Wallet platform. Following the introduction of digital drivers’ licenses, this new feature aims to enhance convenience for travelers.

However, there are limitations. A digital version of the passport will only be accepted at certain TSA checkpoints designated for digital IDs, and keeping a physical passport on hand is still advised for international travel.

Keeping Tabs

In another announcement, Google is improving its Chrome browser functionality. The tab grouping feature, which allows users to organize their tabs into folders, will soon be available for synchronization across devices, making it easier for users to manage tabs between desktop and mobile platforms.

Meta’s AI Expansion

Meta, the parent company of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, has revealed plans to expand its AI initiatives by training models using data from its UK user base. This move is intended to allow its AI tools to better reflect British culture and language.