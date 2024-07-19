AI-led city tour resulted in chaos, we asked for it.

Natasha and Amanda used an AI-powered chatbot called Littlefoot to plan a day in their respective cities of London and New York with a budget of $100 each. Littlefoot made recommendations that varied from niche to vague, and even included impractical suggestions. Bigfoot, the startup behind Littlefoot, is working to improve the platform based on user feedback, despite initial issues with accuracy and practicality in recommendations.

Two individuals, Natasha Bernal and Amanda Hoover, set out to explore their respective home cities of London and New York with the help of an AI-powered local discovery chatbot called Littlefoot. Littlefoot, developed by startup Bigfoot founded by former Airbnb executives, uses multiple AI chatbots and sources to generate itineraries for users in various cities worldwide.

AI-Generated Itineraries:

The users provided their starting points, dates, times, and specific preferences to Littlefoot. Despite the high hopes, the results were not as expected. Littlefoot’s recommendations ranged from niche activities to vague suggestions, including visits to popular spots like the London Eye and Brooklyn cycling studios.

Some of the recommendations were impractical, such as back-to-back gym sessions in London and expensive concerts and helicopter tours in New York. The chatbot also struggled with accurate mapping of suggested locations and timing of activities.

Bigfoot CEO Alex Ward acknowledged the challenges faced by the startup and emphasized ongoing efforts to improve user experience based on feedback. The platform, currently tailored to user-provided locations and preferences, is undergoing refinement based on input from alpha users.

A Day Around London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park:

Natasha selected a day exploring the 560-acre Olympic Park, expecting a fun experience. However, the itinerary planned by Littlefoot included inaccuracies and impractical recommendations, such as a visit to a restaurant before its opening hours.

Despite the glitches encountered during the exploration of their cities, the users remain optimistic about the potential of AI-powered chatbots like Littlefoot in tailoring personalized local experiences.