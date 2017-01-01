Ixia Redefines Network Bypass Switch Market

Ixia, a leading provider of network testing, visibility, and security solutions, today announced iBypass VHD, a modular, high-density, inline bypass switch that sets a...

Historic Dell and EMC Merger Complete

Dell Technologies has announced completion of the acquisition of EMC Corporation, creating a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations...

Windstream expands Minneapolis fiber network

Windstream (WIN), a leading provider of advanced network communications, today announced a major expansion of its advanced metro fiber network in Minneapolis. Windstream’s expansion...

Hot Start-Up: H3 Dynamics

Tom Raymore, H3 Dynamics talks about who and what is H3 Dynamics, a Singaporean tech company involved in both robotics systems and sub-systems hardware,...

The Real Costs of Web Malware Protection

By Kowsik Guruswamy, Chief Technology Officer, Menlo Security in reference to The Hidden Cost of Web Security Business Whitepaper. A ransomware attack is terrible...

Javelin Networks Redefines Detection and Prevention of Active Cyberattacks

Emerging from stealth mode, Silicon Valley start-up uses Artificial Intelligence to prevent any malicious movement inside an organization. Javelin Networks, the only company able...

Ensuring the Force is strong: Testing WiFi IoT devices

Areg Alimian, senior director, solutions marketing at Ixia explores the principles that should always underpin WiFi performance and resilience testing for complex IoT environments....

NetScout launches InfiniStreamNG platform

NetScout launches real-time information platform for service assurance, cybersecurity and big data enabling businesses to improve their digital transformations. The InfiniStreamNG platform mines IP...

DDoS Attacks Are Coming Back to School

It is that time of year, where kids of all ages are heading back to school, with fresh, unwrapped school supplies in their backpacks...

2016 Congressional Report: CylancePROTECT Halted OPM Breach

Congressional Report Concludes CylancePROTECT Played a Pivotal Role in Discovering, Stopping and Remediating Malware that Caused OPM Data Breach. Cylance Inc, the company that...

Wedge Adds AI for Better Malware Blocking

Wedge Networks, the leader in real-time network threat prevention, today announced a disruptive new weapon in the battle to prevent ransomware, zero day attacks...

Aerohive launches first software defined LAN Wi-Fi solution

Aerohive Networks has unveiled a solution for the Software Defined LAN (SD-LAN), which it says redefines the access layer with flexible wireless and wired...

