Will the telecom wars abate in 2018?

Since September 2016, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has been laying the markers for the telecom sector. In 2016, it disrupted the sector by launching its telecom operations and offering free trial services on scale.

In 2017, it started reorienting to commercial market dynamics while clinging to remnants of freebies and price offers. In 2018 too, Reliance Jio is expected to set the markers with its decision on where it sets the balance for itself—and, by extension, for others—between an unabashed chase for subscribers and the practical pursuit of profitability.

Reliance Jio launched free services in September 2016 and commercial services in April 2017. When it launched free services, everyone’s subscriber base was rising. Since most data-enabled phones were dual-SIM phones, subscribers who added Reliance Jio didn’t have to make a choice when its services were free. (Source: Livemint)