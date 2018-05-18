Why Indian govt is preparing a new telecom policy



The government also aims to establish a comprehensive data protection regime for digital communications that safeguards the privacy, autonomy and choice of individuals. A lot has changed since India’s last telecom policy in 2012. The country now has the world’s second largest internet subscriber base and is seeing technological shifts in digital communications.

With the advent of 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, India needs a vision document on how to use these digital tools for the growth and development of the country and what laws need to be drafted or amended. Moreover, given the capital-intensive nature of the sector, ease of doing business needs to be improved to attract investments. Source

