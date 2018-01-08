Trai targets $100-bn investment in communications sector

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued a consultation paper seeking views of stakeholders on a New Telecom Policy, which is slated to be announced by March this year.

The consultation paper circulated by Trai on Wednesday suggests the main objectives of the NTP-2018 is to give a boost to the country’s electronics manufacturing base, which could attract investment equivalent to $100 billion in the communication sector alone.

Besides, the new telecom policy aims at achieving 900 million broadband connections at a minimum download speed of 2 Mbps, develop 10 million public Wi-Fi hotspots in the country and catapult India into the top-50 nations in terms of network readiness. (Source: Domain-B)