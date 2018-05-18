TRAI asks telcos for all-India tariff data



The regulator TRAI is seeking details from operators about tariff plans offered by them in all telecom circles, marking the next phase of expansion for its recently-launched beta site that at present allows rate comparison for Delhi and Gujarat circles only.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had about a month back unveiled beta version of the portal that ultimately aims to bring on a single platform telecom tariffs being offered by operators and in telecom circles. The site is expected to bring more transparency and information on multiple tariff offerings by telcos for the benefit of consumers. It made a debut with tariff information pertaining to the Delhi circle last month. Source

