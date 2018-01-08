The telecom wars will intensify in 2018

The fag end of 2017 saw two big announcements in the telecom sector. The first was the 2G verdict by the CBI court, which acquitted all the accused and slammed the prosecution for not fighting the case properly or even presenting enough evidence. This has led to a number of players who had their 2G licenses cancelled asking for compensation.

The other big announcement was the deal between Reliance Jio and Reliance Communications, which was announced just three days before the year ended. It envisages the Mukesh Ambani-led Jio buying out 122.4 MHz of RComm’s spectrum, 1.78 lakh route kms of optic fibre with a pan India footprint, 43,000 odd telecom towers and some 248 media convergence nodes for an undisclosed amount. Anil Ambani had earlier announced that the proceeds of this deal would go to repay much of RComm’s debt. (Source: Business Today)

This entry was posted on January 8, 2018 at 6:34 am and is filed under Service Providers, Technology, Trends. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.