The telecom industryâ€™s battle for customer acquisition and retention

Five months after its launch, the tremors caused by the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio’s entry into the telecom sector continue to force the longtime players in the industry to adopt new strategies to survive the bruising price war that has been kicked off. Jio’s liberal data packs, unlimited voice calls and nationwide roaming has had a definitive impact, having already garnered 72 million subscribers.

Jio is also far ahead of market leaders Airtel and Vodafone in bandwidth speeds: clocking an average speed of 9.8 Megabits per second (Mbps) across the country against the 5.9 Mbps offered by Airtel, Idea’s 4.4 Mbps and Vodafone’s 4.2 Mbps as measured by telecom regulator TRAI. For the price-conscious lower income groups and speed-obsessed younger generation, there is little doubt which telecom player is meeting their needs. (Source: DNA)

