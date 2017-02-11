The telecom industryâ€™s battle for customer acquisition and retention

Five months after its launch, the tremors caused by the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jioâ€™s entry into the telecom sector continue to force the longtime players in the industry to adopt new strategies to survive the bruising price war that has been kicked off. Jioâ€™s liberal data packs, unlimited voice calls and nationwide roaming has had a definitive impact, having already garnered 72 million subscribers.

Jio is also far ahead of market leaders Airtel and Vodafone in bandwidth speeds: clocking an average speed of 9.8 Megabits per second (Mbps) across the country against the 5.9 Mbps offered by Airtel, Ideaâ€™s 4.4 Mbps and Vodafoneâ€™s 4.2 Mbps as measured by telecom regulator TRAI. For the price-conscious lower income groups and speed-obsessed younger generation, there is little doubt which telecom player is meeting their needs. (Source: DNA)

