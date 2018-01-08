Teledensity decreases to 91.56 per cent in September

The overall teledensity in India marginally decreased to 91.56% in September 2017, compared with 93.71% in August 2017 due to a decline in the urban subscriber base, says India Ratings.

168.2% urban teledensity in September 2017, compared with 174% in August 2017, whereas rural teledensity was flat at 56.3% representing untapped growth opportunity.

Subscriber growth continued to remain negative in September 2017 for the third consecutive month, due to the industry churn, high urban tele-density and reversal of dual SIM-led inflated growth in the past.

Over the last one year, smaller telcos lost 380 lakh subscribers on an aggregate basis, which has challenged their business continuity.

Gross industry revenues increased 6.6% q-o-q to Rs 46,800 crore in the quarter ended September 2017. Adjusted gross revenues grew 8.8% q-o-q to Rs 30,700 crore in the quarter ended September 2017.