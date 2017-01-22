Telecom vendors bet on India amid global downturn

India has emerged as a bright spot for global telecom gear vendors such as Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei at a time when most other markets are facing a downturn.

Total capital expenditure by mobile operators in the country is expected to increase 10-12% annually over the next few years, according to consulting firm Analysys Mason. This is in contrast to the expected weakness in the overall global market, with demand for 4G mobile broadband equipment peaking in the previous financial to March 2016 only by 2021. (Source: ET)

