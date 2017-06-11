Telecom users base crosses 119 cr in March

Telecom customer base grew by about half a per cent to 119.45 crore in March led by Reliance Jio and continued growth in fixed line connections.

“The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,188.55 million at the end of February 2017 to 1,194.58 million at the end of March 2017, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.51 per cent,” the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in monthly subscriber report.

The growth was driven by wireless segment which grew by about half a per cent to 1,170.18 million by adding 5.98 million net mobile subscribers.

The fixed line connections in the country registered sequential growth, led by state-run telecom firm BSNL, after a long period.

“Wireline subscribers increased from 24.35 million at the end of February 2017 to 24.40 million at the end of March 2017,” the report said.

As per experts, the fixed line is estimated to have seen continuous decline after 2003. There were 40.3 million wireline connections in the country on January 1, 2007.

The new entrant Reliance Jio, which is now the fourth largest telecom operator in the country, continued to drive growth in mobile telephony segment with net addition of over 5.83 million mobile customers. Its closest rival Bharti Airtels net subscriber addition was over 2.99 million customers in the reported month.

