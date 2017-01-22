Telecom to create around 2 million jobs this year

The telecom sector is expected to create two million jobs this year, thanks to increased data penetration and entry of new service providers, says a report. The entry of new service providers, the government’s initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and thrust on mobile economy will also add to the buoyancy in the sector, it said.

“While the overall hiring will see a boost, the verticals that will drive the manpower requirement are handset makers (1.76 million) followed by the service providers (0.37 million),” said the report compiled by TeamLease along with Telecom Sector Skill Council.

