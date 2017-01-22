Telecom subscriber base crosses 1.1 billion mark in India

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,074.24 million at the end of September 2016 to 1,102.94 million at the end of October 2016, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 2.67%, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

“The urban subscription increased from 624.38 million at the end of September 2016 to 642.37 million at the end of Oct-16 and the rural subscription also increased from 449.86 million to 460.57 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural subscription were 2.88% and 2.38% respectively during the month of October 2016,” it said.

Total wireless subscriber base increased from 1,049.74 million at the end of September 16 to 1,078.42 million at the end of October16, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 2.73%.