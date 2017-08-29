Telecom sector to create 3 million jobs by next year

The telecom sector could generate 30 lakh jobs by 2018 on the back of rapid 4G technology deployments, rising data consumption, use of digital wallets and smartphone adoption, Money Control reported citing an ASSOCHAM-KPMG study.

The optimistic job assessment comes at a time when telecom companies are battling financial stress and competition has led to a free fall in tariffs, putting pressure on revenue and profitability of operators.

“The telecom sector finds itself in an unenviable position where despite falling average revenue per user (ARPU), the players are forced to invest significantly in infrastructure and technology upgrades in order to maintain competitiveness,” it said.

