Telecom sector may cut over 60,000 jobs

The telecom sector may let over 60,000 employees go by the end of this financial year as a result of consolidation, which is forcing operators, infrastructure providers, tower companies and associated retail units to optimise their staffing, experts said.

However, an industry body said the worst is over and companies are looking to hire in areas such as artificial intelligence and big data. (Source )

