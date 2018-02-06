Telecom sector leads M&A activity in India with six deals

Corporate India’s deal tally, including M&As as well as private equity, amounted to USD 60.5 billion driven by big ticket consolidation and the outlook for remains bullish for this year, says a report. According to assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, there were 1,147 deals (M&A and PE) worth USD 60.54 billion last year.

In 2016, there were 1,485 such transactions worth USD 57.85 billion. “This momentum was largely driven by big ticket consolidation across sectors as companies divested distressed assets in an effort to reduce debt. On the other hand, corporates with strong balance sheets drove acquisitions to capture the market share and increase competitiveness,” Grant Thornton India LLP Partner Prashant Mehra said. (Source)