Telecom sector: Data war churns consolidation

The largest merger in the Indian telecom industry between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular comes at a time when the sector is witnessing stiff competition as far as tariffs are concerned, something which were already very low for voice services owing to intense competition among the more than 10 mobile operators in the market barely a year ago.

With Vodafone and Idea announcing merger of the two companies in an all-share deal, the Indian telecom sector would be left with only six operators. Traditionally, all mobile companies in India have amended their tariffs in tandem with each other, but with the entry of Reliance Jio in September, analysts say, a new tariff regime was brought to the market where instead of having separate voice and data tariffs, the industry will have blended rates for both the services. Source

