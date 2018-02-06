Telecom sector can attract $100 billion investment under NTP 2018

The telecom sector should be able to address global requirements and attract investments of about USD 100 billion by 2022 under the new policy in works, as per suggestions made by sector regulator Trai.

The regulator recommended that under the new policy framework, the telecom sector should be able to generate 20 lakh jobs, achieve 900 million broadband subscriptions with download speed of 2 Mbps and connect all gram panchayats with at least 1 gigabit per second with wireless broadband by 2022. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) reiterated its long pending demand of putting in place an ombudsman based consumer grievance redressal mechanism “by end of 2018”. (Source)

This entry was posted on February 6, 2018 at 10:09 am and is filed under Finance, Industry, Market. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.