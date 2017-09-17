Telecom Secretary Says India Will Create 25 Million Jobs

Allaying fears of telecom captains, including Reliance Communications Chairman Anil Ambani, IT and Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan today said in the next seven years, more than 25 million jobs could be created in digital infrastructure space.

“If Internet of Things alone can create 10-15 million jobs, the digital infrastructure space will create more than 25 million jobs in next five to seven years, not only in telecom space, but in digital infrastructure space,” she said. In an interview to a business daily in June, Ambani had said the telecom industry had cut 10,000 jobs last year and the stress would further lead to reducing 30,000 to 40,000 jobs more this year. Source