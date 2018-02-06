Telecom regulator wants India to be among top 50 nations in ICT Index

The telecom regulatorâ€™s formula to propel India to be among the top 50 nations in the global ICT Index would require massive coordination between various government departments if it has to become a reality. The country would need an investment of $100 billion by 2022 to achieve this target at a time when almost all the telecom operators are under massive financial stress.

TRAI has also set a target to ensure availability of bandwidth on demand through wireline, including cable TV and optical fibre networks to 30 per cent households by 2020 and 50 per cent households by 2022. It has said that at least 1 Gbps data connectivity to all gram panchayats to enable wireless broadband services to inhabitants by 2022 and achieve 900 million broadband subscriptions supporting download speed of 2 Mbps, out of that at least 150 million broadband subscriptions supporting download speed of 20 Mbps and 25 million at a download speed of 50 Mbps by 2022. (Source)

