Telecom market heading towards duopoly

Indian telecom market is turning duopolistic after Reliance Jio has garnered additional strength with the decision to acquire Reliance Communications’ assets, says Hindu Business Line.

Bharti Airtel and RJio are set for a prolonged battle of supremacy in one of the world’s fastest-growing telecom markets as Idea-Vodafone combine still seem at least a year away from a full-fledged operational merger.

“The market is turning duopolistic with just two major players. It will take at least 12-18 months for the entire Idea-Vodafone integration to come through and for them to optimise their resources, work like a single entity and be competitive. By then the market would have turned significantly,” says Jayanth Kolla, founder and partner at technology research firm Convergence Catalyst.

Already, in the last one year, RJio has garnered 14 per cent revenue market share and 160 million subscribers. And the numbers are going up every month, making survival difficult for weaker players.