Smartphone prices have fallen in India

To everyoneâ€™s agreement, we can say that the year 2017 will be remembered as the year of transition for the smartphone industry, says a report in Financial Express.

The industry in India witnessed major disruptions that fueled the demand for smartphones in the country.

The governmentâ€™s Digital India initiative and demonetisation and the subsequent rise in mobile payments and digital currency usage such as BHIM, UPI, Samsung Pay and other digital payment platforms ushered in a new use case for smartphones, therein making it an indispensable part of our lives.

Today, India has become the second largest smartphone market overtaking the US. We also witnessed a data revolution in the telecom industry with the rise of Reliance Jio 4G. Samsung did its bit by providing the nation-wide network for Jio in India.