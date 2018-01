Smartphone prices have fallen in India

To everyone’s agreement, we can say that the year 2017 will be remembered as the year of transition for the smartphone industry, says a report in Financial Express.

The industry in India witnessed major disruptions that fueled the demand for smartphones in the country.

The government’s Digital India initiative and demonetisation and the subsequent rise in mobile payments and digital currency usage such as BHIM, UPI, Samsung Pay and other digital payment platforms ushered in a new use case for smartphones, therein making it an indispensable part of our lives.

Today, India has become the second largest smartphone market overtaking the US. We also witnessed a data revolution in the telecom industry with the rise of Reliance Jio 4G. Samsung did its bit by providing the nation-wide network for Jio in India.