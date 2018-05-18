Preparing for Indiaâ€™s next telecom revolution



India has had delayed roll-outs of 3G and 4G mobile technologies in the past. But the Narendra Modi governmentâ€™s promise of Digital India requires coordinating Indiaâ€™s launch of 5G with its global arrival. There is a significant hurdle, however: The telecom industryâ€™s stressed finances are likely to play spoilsport.

Unlike 3G and 4G, which largely offered improvements in data transfer speeds on smartphones, 5G will allow a universe of connected devices to interact with each other. The key feature is dramatically reduced latency of less than 1 millisecond (ms) from the present 50ms, along with up to 10 gigabytes per second speed and higher bandwidth. This will enable applications that could not have been possible with longer response times. Source

