Nokia becomes India’s most trusted mobile phone brand for 2017

Nokia has emerged as India’s most trusted brand for 2017 in the mobile phones category and ranks 14 among the 1000 most trusted brands in India, based on a study by TRA Research. The company is also dominating the personal gadgets super-category domain in the listings as it climbed a spot higher from 2016. The mentioned 1000 brands were grouped across 292 categories to make it to India’s most trusted brands list.

“Consumers’ trust is reflected by the relationship they share with the products they use. Here, Nokia has seen to fortify it’s connect with consumers. It is admirable that Nokia has been ranked as one of India’s Most Trusted Brands for 2017,” said Sachin Bhosle, Research Head, TRA Research. Source

This entry was posted on April 8, 2017 at 6:14 am and is filed under Handsets, Market. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.