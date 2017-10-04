NETSCOUT Announces New Performance Features in AirCheck G2

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, a leading provider of business assurance, a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions, announced new features in the AirCheck G2, which allow Wi-Fi professionals to better address performance problems on wireless networks.

Wi-Fi access is essential for a high-quality experience with today’s mission-critical services. Whether critical business applications, hotspot performance or residential over-the-top, enterprises and service providers alike need to ensure reliable Wi-Fi performance and connectivity.

The newest version of AirCheck G2 addresses a major challenge in Wi-Fi network testing – how to determine actual network performance. By offering the ability to quickly and easily verify throughput and performance, and detect non-802.11 interferers on the Wi-Fi network, AirCheck G2 allows wireless network professionals to determine how various impairments may impact the end-user experience.

Using an easy to deploy Test Accessory as a performance endpoint, network performance degradations can be identified, pinpointing to the Wi-Fi access, the LAN or even wide area connections. This release also provides increased efficiencies with captive portal support, allowing easy testing of guest Wi-Fi networks.

“Validating the throughput on a wireless network is critical to maintaining top performance,” says Stefan Pracht, vice president and general manager, Handheld Network Test Solutions, NETSCOUT. “These latest improvements to AirCheck G2 deliver even higher accuracy performance testing than predecessor versions.”

“The latest AirCheck G2 release, without question rounds out the AirCheck G2, making it the most effective multiple purpose Wi-Fi handheld analyzer on the market today,” said George Stefanick, wireless architect, Houston Methodist Hospital. “The most recent v2 additions: iPerf with the new Test Accessory and the ability to identify interferers, has allowed my team to be more effective troubleshooters. We no longer need to carry other devices for these tasks.”

(NetEvents)