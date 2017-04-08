Need broadband labelling to safeguard consumer interest:Trai

Regulator Trai today expressed concern over the quality of broadband service in India and stressed the need to have broadband labeling that will help consumers make an informed choice in picking a service provider.

“Quality of broadband services in India remains a huge concern. Broadband infrastructure growth is as low as 1.5 per cent, with no further growth in wired connectivity… However, wireless connectivity has experienced stupendous growth of almost 90 per cent in recent times,” TRAI chairman R S Sharma said. He was speaking at a conference organised by CUTS International. Source: PTI

