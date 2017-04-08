Nearly 40% connections in India above 4 Mbps

India has 38% connections above the 4 Mbps threshold, according to a study conducted by content delivery network Akamai Technologies for its Q4 2016 State of the Internet report. Overall, connections above 4 Mbps saw 28% increase from the previous quarter, and 123% from the same quarter last year.

However, despite this, the country was still the 2nd lowest ranked in the Asia-Pacific region and overall 102nd in the world. The average connection speeds in the country were also up – 5.6 Mbps up 36% last quarter – but was still the 3nd slowest average internet speed in the APAC region. Source

