Modi says India is largest mobile data consuming country in world

India is the largest mobile data consuming country in the world, 30 times more mobile data being consumed, says Modi.

AI, machine learning, IoT, blockchain, big data holds potential to take India to new heights, says PM Narendra Modi. Teledensity has increased to 93%; nearly 50 cr Indians have mobiles, says PM Modi at launch of Centre for 4th Industrial Revolution.

This entry was posted on October 26, 2018 at 12:56 pm and is filed under Government, Performance. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.