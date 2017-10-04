MobileIron and Zimperium Create First Real Time Detection and Remediation for Mobile Threats

Zimperium and MobileIron are coming together and simplifying mobile threat defense. MobileIron will integrate with Zimperium’s machine learning based threat detection and provide a comprehensive security solution for enterprise customers.

The integration of our machine-learning driven threat detection with MobileIron’s security and compliance engine provides enterprises with speed and scalability as they automate the process of detecting and responding to mobile threats.

MobileIron enables enterprises to effectively manage mobile and desktop deployments and enforce app and data security policies using a granular compliance engine. Now, with Zimperium, MobileIron will enforce policies based on cyberattacks to mobile devices.

With the machine learning capability of our on-device solution, our technology autonomously identifies threats to devices, via networks or apps. Integrating with MobileIron offers users, real-time detection and automated remediation without the need to rely on a cloud connection or for a security researcher to assess the threat.

“User experience and security must work hand-in-hand in enterprise mobility,” said Barry Mainz, President and CEO, MobileIron. “With this integration, both employees and IT can feel confident they are protected against mobile threats without employees being required to take a single action.”

Once Zimperium detects a threat, the MobileIron engine can take pre-determined actions to stop the threat. All of this happens in real-time, without the delay of contacting and engaging over-extended IT staff. This offers huge advantages over threat detection strategies that require signatures of specific threats or rely on cloud-based databases to determine your device is being attacked.

Security teams are increasingly aware of, and focused on, risks that mobile devices represent to enterprise networks and data. They understand the risks but battle project schedules and resource constraints to complete implementation. An integrated approach makes the case to do it now.