Mobile manufacturing industry to touch Rs1.35 trillion by FY20

India’s domestic mobile manufacturing industry is projected to touch Rs135,000 crore by FY2019-20, up from Rs94,000 crore in FY2016-17. Of this, the market size of domestic manufacturing of smartphones is expected to be Rs120,200 crore by FY2019-20, Livemint reported citing industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

According to the report titled Indian Mobile Phone market: Emerging Opportunities for fulfilling India’s Digital Economy Dream, published jointly by IAMAI and Enixta Innovations, a start-up focusing on artificial intelligence, “In the backdrop of such strong growth potential for smartphone adoption, India is set to increase its domestic localisation rate from 6.1% in 2016 to 25.8% in 2019, which translates to Rs31,000 crore in value generated through local sourcing and assembly.”

The report also estimated that by 2020, about 96% of mobile phones to be sold in India will be locally manufactured. In 2016, two out of every three mobile phone sold in India were produced locally.