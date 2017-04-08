Itâ€™s the survival of the biggest in Indiaâ€™s telecom industry

Reliance Jio has sparked an unprecedented wave of consolidation in Indiaâ€™s telecom industry barely six months into its commercial roll-out. MintAsia examines the changing landscape.

Everyone had seen the writing on the wall. Since billionaire Mukesh Ambaniâ€™s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd launched services in September, offering a lifetime of free voice calls and three months of free data (later extended until end-March, then end-June), mergers and acquisitions had become inevitable in Indiaâ€™s hyper-competitive telecom industry. Source

