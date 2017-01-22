iPhone is India’s most reputed mobile phone

US-based multinational brand, iPhone, has been declared as the most reputed mobile phone brand in India in a recent study. The company had the highest positive media appearances. Interestingly, at second place is Samsung Mobiles of South Korea despite the controversies surrounding its Note 7.

However, it’s Brand Rep (reputation) Score of 67 percent is lower than that of the iPhone. The findings are a part of a study released by BlueBytes in association with TRA Research (both part of the Comniscient Group). Seventy-two mobile phone brands from 12 countries were featured in the study, titled India’s Most Reputed Mobile Phone Brands 2017 Report. (Source: Forbes)

