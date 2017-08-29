Indiaâ€™s Telecom User Base Rises 0.5% To Cross 121 Crore

Indiaâ€™s telecom subscriber base grew about half a percent to cross 121 crore as of June-end, with the mobile segment accounting for the lion’s share of growth, reports BloombergQuint.

Broadband subscriber base, dominated by mobile users, topped 30 crore from 29.16 crore in May. Only Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone and Idea Cellular were able to add new customers. Total landline subscriber base in the country declined to 2.4 crore as of June-end.

The number of mobile subscribers rose by 60 lakh while the broadband subscriber base, dominated by mobile users, topped 30 crore from 29.16 crore in May, telecom regulator TRAI said in a report.

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 120.5 crore at the end of May 2017, to 1,21.08 crore at the end of June 2017, showing a monthly growth rate of 0.49 percent, according to the report.