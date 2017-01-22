India’s Telecom Subscriber Base Touches 1.074 Billion

Telephone subscriber in India crossed 1.074 billion at the end of September from 1.059 billion in the previous sequential quarter, registering a growth of 1.36 percent. “The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,059.86 million at the end of June 16 to 1,074.24 million at the end of September 16, registering a growth of 1.36 percent over the previous quarter.

“This reflects year-on-year growth of 5.05 percent over the same quarter of last year,” TRAI said in its latest report ‘Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators for July-September, 2016’. TRAI report said that subscription in urban areas increased to 624.38 million at the end of September 16, but that rural subscription fell from 450.41 million to 449.86 million.