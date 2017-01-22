India’s Telecom Sector Set For More Disruption

Free voice calls, drop in data tariffs, heightened competitions among telcos and if that was not enough, the dramatic entry of Reliance Jio, causing massive disruptions, not only made 2016 a landmark year for India’s telecom sector in terms of tariffs, services and technology, but has left mobile subscribers want for more in the next one year.

Prashant Singhal, Global Telecommunications Leader, EY already sees 2017 an exciting year for this sector, as the much awaited sector consolidation set-in. Some of the key drivers for market consolidation include increasing pressure on profitability, hyper-competition, spectrum trading and sharing guidelines and favourable M&A policy. In addition, the sector also witnessed a number of spectrum trading and sharing deals, he mentioned. (Source: CXO)

