Indiaâ€™s telecom industry: Survival of the fittest



With Aircel filing for bankruptcy on Wednesday, the last of the small telecom companies is out of the way. It leaves the behemothsâ€”Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jioâ€”to slug it out. Late last year, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said 2017 had been a year of consolidation for the sector, while 2018 would be a year of growth. She was certainly right with regard to the former; the disruption caused by Reliance Jioâ€™s entry has led to a wave of telecom mergers. But there are several caveats when it comes to the latter. Source

