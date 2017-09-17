India’s New Telecom Policy may ensure Internet for all

The New Telecom Policy, expected by March 2018, will focus on providing affordable internet access to 1.3 billion Indians and facilitate domestic manufacturing to curb dependence on imports. Telecom minister Manoj Sinha told ET the call drop situation has improved and competition will ensure quality services at affordable rates. “Internet to all will be the basic principle and to give a boost to telecom manufacturing would be a key factor of the new telecom policy,” Sinha said.

The government’s ambitious Digital India umbrella programme, with an initial outlay of Rs 1.13 lakh crore, hinges on data connectivity and aims to bring 100% tele-density, high-speed internet highways and delivery of citizencentric services electronically. The new telecom policy will address sector issues and make them future-proof with the onset of disruptive technologies such as fifthgeneration (5G) and artificial intelligence (AI). (Source: ET)