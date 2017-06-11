India’s Mobile Phone Subscriber Base Inches Close To A Billion

The Indian telecom industry added a net 2.8 million mobile subscribers in April 2017, taking the total customer base close to the one billion mark.

The total number of mobile phone subscribers at the end of April 2017 reached 934.6 million, according to a statement by industry body Cellular Operators Association of India. This is an increase of 21 percent from April last year. COAI’s data for April includes Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s subscriber numbers only till March 2017. Source

This entry was posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:37 am and is filed under Market, Mobile/Wireless. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.