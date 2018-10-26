India’s mobile phone customer base rose 0.85 percent, or a net 9.85 million, to 1.17 billion in August, data released by the country’s telecoms regulator showed on Wednesday.
Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world’s second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of August 31. Active mobile subscribers in August were 1.01 billion. Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 89.41, as of Aug 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 156.48 compared with 58.25 in rural areas
India’s mobile phone customer base rises 9.85 mln in Aug
October 26, 2018
India’s mobile phone customer base rose 0.85 percent, or a net 9.85 million, to 1.17 billion in August, data released by the country’s telecoms regulator showed on Wednesday.