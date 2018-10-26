India’s mobile phone customer base rises 9.85 mln in Aug

India’s mobile phone customer base rose 0.85 percent, or a net 9.85 million, to 1.17 billion in August, data released by the country’s telecoms regulator showed on Wednesday.

Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world’s second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of August 31. Active mobile subscribers in August were 1.01 billion. Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 89.41, as of Aug 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 156.48 compared with 58.25 in rural areas

