India’s mobile gaming market to cross $400mn by 2022

India’s mobile gaming market is poised to top USD 400 million by 2022, driven by growing adoption of freemium and virtual reality games in the coming years, says CII-TechSci Research report.

Freemium is a business model where basic services are provided free of charge but one has to pay for using the more advanced features.

The revenues from mobile-based gaming stood at USD 265.8 million last year and is forecast to touch USD 286.2 million in 2017.

The number of mobile gamers in the country is also expected to grow substantially from 198 million in 2015 to 628 million by 2020 and further to 1.16 billion by 2030, it added.

“Gaming industry in India has witnessed a shift from console gaming to mobile gaming, with growth and improvement of wireless connectivity in the country. Ease of playing mobile games coupled with rising mobile phone subscribers has fuelled growth of mobile gaming in India over the last few years,” it said.

The report added that increasing number of mobile internet users, coupled with development of new and advanced games, has also boosted mobile gaming market in the country.

Overall, the Indian gaming industry was valued at USD 543 million in 2016 and is projected to grow to USD 801 million by 2022.