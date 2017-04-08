India’s Internet economy to reach $250 billion by 2020

India’s Internet economy is set to touch USD 250 billion, driven by strong addition in online users and explosive growth in data consumption, a BCG-TiE report said.

India’s Internet economy is expected to grow from USD 100-130 billion (about 5 per cent of GDP) to USD 215-265 billion (7.5 per cent) by 2020 with e-commerce and financial services projected to lead this growth, the report titled ‘The USD 250 Billion Digital Volcano: Dormant No More’ said. Source

This entry was posted on April 8, 2017 at 6:17 am and is filed under Industry, Internet, Trends. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.