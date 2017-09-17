India’s 660 million population unconnected

India had 660 million unconnected population with merely 16.8% mobile broadband penetration in 2016 among the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) member countries, a new Broadband Commission finding revealed.

The study pointed out that 49.5% or 660 million people in India were mobile unconnected by the ned of 2016, and indicated that only 1.4% Indians had a fixed broadband connection while a total of 29.5% individuals use Internet. The Commission, however, advocated leveraging mobile as a tool to facilitate Internet access. Source

