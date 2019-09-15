India’s 5G pricing reasonable: Telecom regulator

The base price for the fifth-generation or 5G airwaves is reasonable and below than those in other countries, a top Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) official reiterated.

“Trai’s 5G price is much below than many other countries and is very reasonable. If you don’t look at all things holistically, and merely say price is high in India on the basis of cost per unit, it is completely incorrect,” Trai secretary Sunil Kumar Gupta said. Source

