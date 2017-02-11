Indian Telecom Subscription Crossed 1.12 Bln

Telecom subscriber base grew by 21.02 million to cross 1.12 billion at end-November 2016 thanks to large number of additions by Reliance Jio.



“The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,102.94 million at the end of October 2016 to 1,123.96 million at the end of November 2016, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 1.91 per cent,” a report by telecom regulator Trai said.

The mobile subscriber base increased by 1.96 per cent to 1,099.51 million at the end of November from from 1,078.42 million in October.

Reliance Jio alone added over 16.2 million in November taking its total subscriber base to 51.87 million within three months of launching its commercial 4G services. The company has also become leader in mobile broadband segment.

Idea Cellular followed Reliance Jio with net addition of 2.52 million new customers.

Bharti Airtel added 1.08 million customers, Vodafone 890,794 subscribers, BSNL 831,286, Telenor 486,786, Aircel 302,036, Reliance Communications 156,187, MTNL 3,364.