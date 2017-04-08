On April 7, 2017, TRAI released the “Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report” for the Quarter ending December, 2016.



This Report provides a broad perspective of the Telecom Services in India and presents the key parameters and growth trends of the Telecom Services as well as Cable TV, DTH & Radio Broadcasting services in India for the period covering 1st October, 2016 to 31st December, 2016 compiled mainly on the basis of information furnished by the Service Providers.

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,074.24 million at the end of Sep-16 to 1,151.78 million at the end of Dec-16, registering a growth of 7.22% over the previous quarter. This reflects year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth of 11.13% over the same quarter of last year. The overall Teledensity in India increased from 84.09 as QE Sep- 16 to 89.90 as on QE Dec-16.

Subscription in Urban Areas increased from 624.38 million at the end of Sep-16 to 683.14 million at the end of Dec-16, and Urban Teledensity also increased from 156.24 to 170.15 during the same period. Rural subscription also increased from 449.86 million to 468.64 million and Rural Teledensity also increased from 51.24 to 53.27 during the same period.

Out of the total subscription, the share of Rural subscription declined from 41.88% at the end of Sep-16 to 40.69% at the end of Dec-16.

With a net addition of 77.63 million subscribers during the quarter, total wireless (GSM+CDMA) subscriber base increased from 1,049.74 million at the end of Sep-16 to 1,127.37 million at the end of Dec-16, registering a quarterly growth rate of 7.40% over the previous quarter. The year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth rate of wireless subscribers for Dec-16 is 11.52%.

Wireless Tele-density increased from 82.17 at the end of Sep-16 to 88.00 at the end of Dec-16.

Wireline subscriber base further declined from 24.49 million at the end of Sep-16 to 24.40 million at the end of Dec-16, registering a quarterly decline rate of 0.37%. The year-on-year (Y-O-Y) decline rate in wireline subscribers for Dec-16 is 4.37%.

Wireline Teledensity declined from 1.92 at the end of Sep-16 to 1.90 at the end of Dec-16.

Total number of Internet subscribers has increased from 367.48 million at the end of Sep-16 to 391.50 million at the end of Dec-16, registering a quarterly growth rate of 6.54%. Out of 391.50 million, Wired Internet subscribers are 21.51 million and Wireless Internet subscribers are 370.00 million