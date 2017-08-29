Indian telecom market likely to cross Rs 6.6-trillion revenue by 2020

Indian telecom industry has seen a paradigm shift from a voice centric market to a data-centric market and it is expected to cross Rs 6.6 trillion revenue mark by 2020, IANS reports quoting Communications Minister Manoj Sinha.

The report quoting him as saying that while voice business still contributes a large chunk towards operator revenues, data revenues have shown an exponential growth trajectory over the last few years.

Sinha added that Indian telecom market is expected to cross the Rs 6.6 trillion revenue mark by the year 2020. He said mobile data traffic also grew by 76 per cent in India in 2016 primarily attributed to increased smart phone penetration.

The Minister said that advancements in innovative Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, like health monitors, smart transport, smart meters, among others, are projected to result in 21 percent increase in machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

This entry was posted on August 29, 2017 at 5:40 am and is filed under Finance, Industry. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.