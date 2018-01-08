Indian Telecom Industry in 2018

Mobile data consumption in India surpassed the combined usage of the US and China in 2017, a year that saw the landscape of the telecom sector being altered with bitter competition and setting-in of the much awaited consolidation phase.

According to PTI report, with latent demand for data fuelling the digital economy, 2018 could be the growth year for the sector where investment of around Rs. 3 lakh crore is estimated to be made in next two years.

In what could be considered as a transformational year for the Indian telecom sector, 2017 saw telcos consolidate like never before, leaving just three major players in the market by the end of the year. It only proved that telecom sector has become a money guzzler where only those with deep pockets can survive.

While the mighty house of Tatas gifted away their telecom business to Bharti Airtel, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio acquired spectrum, mobile-phone towers and fibre assets of his brother Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications Ltd.