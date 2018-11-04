Indian Telecom Commission Renamed To Digital Communications Commission



The government of India renamed the apex decision making body at the telecom department as the Digital Communications Commission.

“To ensure effective implementation and monitoring of the National Digital Communications Policy 2018, the government has decided to re-designate the ‘Telecom Commission’, established by the government of India vide resolution dated Apr. 11, 1989, as the ‘Digital Communications Commission,” an official notification said.

The change in name has been brought in line with objectives of NDCP 2018 to project telecommunications as a business enabling segment that permeates across various sectors.