Indian mobile manufacturing to touch Rs 132,000 crore

Indian mobile manufacturing industry is expected to touch Rs 132,000 crore by the end of 2018, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. India manufactured about 110 million mobile phones in 2015-16 as compared to 60 million in 2014-15, a growth of over 90 per cent. In value terms, India’s mobile manufacturing industry produced mobile phones worth Rs 54,000 crore in FY15-16, compared to Rs 18,900 crore in FY14-15.This touched Rs 94,000 crore by the end of 2017, the minister said. He was speaking at an event organised by MeitY, ASSOCHAM and Ericsson. In terms of volume, in 2014 India produced 5 crore mobile phone made locally in India, which reached 15 crore in 2015-16. Source

This entry was posted on May 18, 2018 at 4:00 pm and is filed under Handsets, Industry. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.